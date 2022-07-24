Community Calendar

Sunday, July 24, 2022
Monday market at Fairystone

Monday, July 25

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace from 10 a.m. until noon at the Martinsville YMCA with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit, and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.

The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board will meet at 5 p.m. at Ippy’s Restaurant (next to the Rocky Mount Service Center), North Main Street, Rocky Mount.

Monday Market from 5-7 p.m. at Fairy Stone State Park Picnic Shelters 3 and 4.

Martinsville School Board meeting at 6:15 p.m. at the Central Office on Indian Trail.

Druid Hills community meeting with City Council at Patrick Henry Elementary School at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 26

Henry County Board of Supervisors meet at 3 p.m. at 6 p.m. at the Henry County Administration Building.

Martinsville City Council meets at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers.

Wednesday, July 27

Patrick County Fab Lab grand opening from 2-3:30 p.m. at 212 Wood Brothers Drive in Stuart.

Thursday, July 28

Piedmont Arts Guild at 12:15 p.m. at Piedmont Arts building on Starling Avenue. Kathy Deacon of Uptown Partnership will be the speaker.

Saturday, August 20

Greater Bassett Family Fun Float from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3321 Fairystone Park Highway in Bassett.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge is hosting the 8th annual Blue Ridge Duck Race at Smith River Fest.

Friday, Sept. 9

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Saturday, Sept. 24
ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.

Wednesday, Sept. 28
L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.

Thursday, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

