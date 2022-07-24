Sunday, July 24, 2022
Sunny, hot and 94 today

Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected each day through the week. Locally heavy rainfall may result in localized flooding. Some storms could also become strong to severe with damaging wind gusts being the main hazard. High pressure aloft will remain over the area today, then retreat to the south through the first half of the week as a weak cold front drifts into the region from the north. The front will stall across North Carolina Tuesday, then linger across the region through the later half of the week. This pattern will result in rather unsettled weather conditions with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms each day. Above normal temperatures today will drop to slightly below normal levels through the later half of the week as a result of cloud cover and precipitation.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
