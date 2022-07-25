(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Diane Reeves Dunkley, 68, died Friday July 22. The funeral will be held Monday, July 25, at Collins Funeral Home in Bassett. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. with the service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery. Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

Virginia Ross Jones, 86, of Collinsville, died Wednesday, July 20. The funeral will be Monday, July 25 at 11:30 a.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel, with visitation 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Cleo L. Underwood, 93, of Bassett died Wednesday, July 20. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27, at Bassett Funeral Service Chapel followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. Burial will follow the funeral in the Clark Family Cemetery on Hales Fish Pond Road. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

James Benton Wood, 93, of Stuart, died Friday, July 22. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 26, at 11 a.m. at Patrick Memorial Gardens. Military Rites will be provided by the Patrick County Veterans Memorial Honor Guard. Moody Funeral Home in Stuart is in charge.