San Diego Comic-Con: Marvel updates Phase 4, rolls out Phase 5 and Phase 6

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige returned to San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend and unveiled the studio’s timeline for Phase 4 and beyond, starting with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, debuting exclusively on Disney+ on August 17.

Phase 4 will end with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, opening November 11.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, kicks off Phase 5 February 17, 2023, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 following on May 5.

Secret Invasion, featuring Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders, reprising their respective rolls as Maria Hill and Nick Fury, and Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, the Skrull, introduced in Captain Marvel, launches in spring of 2023.

Echo, starring Wakanda Forever‘s Riri Williams, and Loki season two with Tom Hiddleston returning as the titular God of Mischief, debut in summer 2023.

Ironheart, the Hawkeye spinoff featuring Alaqua Cox‘s deaf antihero Maya Lopez streams in the fall 2023, while Agatha: Coven of Chaos, the WandaVision spinoff starring Kathryn Hahn as the titular sorceress, starts shooting later this year with an eye toward a winter 2023 debut.

Captain America: New World Order, with Anthony Mackie returning as Sam Wilson, is set to launch in the summer 2024.

The series Daredevil: Born Again, featuring Charlie Cox‘s Matt Murdock, who was reintroduced into the MCU with a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, is set for a spring 2024 launch and co-stars Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin, who starred in last year’s Hawkeye.

Phase 5 will culminate with Thunderbolts on July 26, 2024.

Looking ahead to Phase 6, Fantastic Four hits theaters on Nov. 8, 2024; Avengers: The Kang Dynasty opens in theaters May 2, 2025; and Avengers: Secret Wars is slated for release on Nov. 7, 2025.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.