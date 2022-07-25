Woman dies in truck wreck

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred on Sunday, (July 24) at 10:09 a.m. on Beaver Creek Drive, one tenth of a mile north of Kings Mountain Road in Henry County.

A 1998 Dodge R-15 was traveling north on Beaver Creek Drive, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck several trees.

Melissa Ann Key, 41, of Martinsville, Va., was a passenger in the Dodge. It is unknown if Ms. Key was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash. Ms. Key was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where she later died.

The crash remains under investigation.