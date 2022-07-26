Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Ashton Kutcher on ‘That ’90s Show’: “It’s funny and it’s weird”

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher is opening up about returning for the That ’70s Show reboot.

Kutcher, who played Michael Kelso in the original series, headed back to the basement for the reboot That ’90s Show, and he told Entertainment Tonight that the whole experience was “insane.”

“We shot it,” the actor, 44, revealed. “It’s funny and it’s weird. It was super nostalgic and really odd. Going back into the basement — just going back into the set was weird. And then being around everyone, it’s just bizarre.”

“It’s just — it’s insane,” he added. “The fact that that happened is insane.”

﻿That ’70s Show ﻿ran for eight seasons from 1998 until 2006. Alongside Kutcher, the series also starred his now wife Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, and Tommy Chong, all of whom are set to return for the new show.

A release date for That ’90s Show, which will air on Netflix, has not yet been announced.

