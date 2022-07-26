Corbin Bleu reveals how the ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ helped him fall back in love with performing

Disney/Anne Marie Fox

The new season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premieres July 27 on Disney+, which sees the return of Disney Channel vets Corbin Bleu and Jason Earles.

Speaking to ABC Audio, the two said it was a no-brainer for them to be part of the beloved series. “It’s very smartly done,” noted Bleu, who plays himself this season. Earles, who will play camp commander Dewey Wood, added, “It’s the most animated show on television.”

Both actors also heaped praise on the show’s “incredibly talented and hardworking” young cast for teaching them some valuable lessons.

“I learned to … find it in myself the organic love of performance,” said Bleu, who admits to being “such a perfectionist.” He said the young actors helped him step away from that mentality.

“They just grab a guitar [and] start singing. They’re just dancing. That love of performance as a form of expression is such a great reminder of what it can do,” the Broadway star said. Bleu added the young cast helped him perform “in a way that that I don’t think I’ve actually ever done before,” which “did a number on me.”

“They’re very free. They’re very uninhibited,” Earles agreed. “It almost inspires you to throw your inhibitions out the window.” Earles also shouted out one star in particular.

“One actor that consistently just blew my mind no matter what they were doing in a scene was Sofia Wylie,” the Hannah Montana alum said as Bleu nodded along. “She’s our youngest cast member, and she would make these choices that made my head explode … and I would be moved to tears at her performance.”

