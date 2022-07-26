‘Gone Girl’ Cruise getting underway

John Lamparski/Getty Images

Gillian Flynn, the author of the disappearing wife-themed thriller Gone Girl, is inviting fans to disappear with her — for a while, at least.

The author took to Twitter to promote September’s Gone Girl Cruise through Europe, running from September 15 through the 22nd.

Avalon Waterways’ website teases, “Gillian Flynn is inviting you to run away to the Danube River. To hear about her twisted narratives while you wind and bend your way through craggy cliffs, terraced vineyards and culture-rich villages from Budapest to Vienna and beyond, discovering the Old World in new ways.”

The site adds, “It’s a killer opportunity to spend a week sailing on a Suite Ship with the ‘Killer Queen.’ You will experience two, exclusive on-ship events with your celebrity host, plus you will have the opportunity to share the entire vacation experience with Gillian Flynn.”

If you do go, it’s probably recommended you tell your significant other first…

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.