Netlfix announces sequel, spin-off film to ‘The Gray Man’

The Gray Man, the new action film starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Regé-Jean Page just hit Netflix on Friday, but there’s already a spin-off and a sequel in the works.

The streaming service announced Tuesday that Gosling will return as the titular spy, with Joe and Anthony Russo returning to direct the sequel, which like its predecessor, will be written by the pair’s Marvel movie collaborator Stephen McFeely.

Further, Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, the writers behind Deadpool and Zombieland, will be penning a spin-off film “set to explore a different element of The Gray Man universe.”

Based on the best-selling book series by Mark Greaney, The Gray Man debuted at #1 in 92 countries where Netflix can be accessed.

In a statement, the Russos enthused, “The audience reaction to The Gray Man has been nothing short of phenomenal. We are so appreciative of the enthusiasm that fans across the world have had for this film.”

They added, “With so many amazing characters in the movie, we had always intended for The Gray Man to be part of an expanded universe, and we are thrilled that Netflix is announcing a sequel with Ryan, as well as a second script that we’re excited to talk about soon.”

