Tuesday, July 26, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentSee Kevin Hart make the most of his 'Me Time' with Mark...
NewsEntertainment

See Kevin Hart make the most of his ‘Me Time’ with Mark Wahlberg in new Netflix comedy

staff
By staff
0
3
Netflix/Saeed Adyani

Kevin Hart plays a devoted stay-at-home dad who gets a week away from the kids, thanks to his wife (Regina Hall), in the trailer to the new Netflix comedy Me Time.

The free week comes at the perfect time, when his over-the-top childhood friend, played by Mark Wahlberg, decides to go all out to celebrate his 44th birthday.

The birthday boy is quick to take the fish out of the water: He’s shown taking a hesitant Hart to a nude beach, camping in the desert — in which Hart’s character gets tackled by a mama mountain lion — and going wing-suit diving, the latter mostly accidentally.

The comedy hits Netflix on August 26.

(Video contains uncensored profanity)

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleFBI releases list of missing Native Americans in New Mexico and Navajo Nation
Next articleHouse Jan. 6 committee in discussions with Mike Pompeo for testimony, sources say
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE