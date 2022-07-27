Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik to stay on as ‘Jeopardy!’ hosts “moving forward”

Jeopardy! Productions/Sony Pictures Television

Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik are sticking around as Jeopardy! hosts.

The pair will continue to share hosting duties on the flagship version of the iconic quiz show “moving forward,” executive producer Michael Davies said in a note posted to the Jeopardy! website Wednesday afternoon.

“In Mayim and Ken, we have two outstanding hosts at the beginning of their Jeopardy! hosting careers who connect with their own unique fanbases, new fans, and the traditional ‘Jeopardy!‘ viewer,” he noted.

According to Davies, Jennings will kick off season 39 and will host the first “Second Chance” competition and the next “Tournament of Champions” — featuring Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, Ryan Long and more — which takes the show through December.

In the meantime, Bialik will host Celebrity Jeopardy! on ABC and take over hosting duties for the flagship show in January. She will also host “a couple new tournaments,” as well as the Jeopardy! National College Championship while fitting in filming for her show, Call Me Kat.

“Mayim and Ken are both extraordinarily talented and simply lovely humans,” Davies added. “They support the staff and each other. They love and respect this institution of a television program. In return, the staff and I are honored to work alongside them.”

He ended the note by congratulating the two, saying they “have both been a joy to work with” thus far.

Jennings, who holds the record for consecutive games won (74), as well as highest winnings in regular-season play ($2,520,700), and Bialik have been alternating behind the podium since August 2021.

That whirlwind month saw former executive producer Mike Richards named as the official replacement for Alex Trebek, following the longtime host’s tragic death, only for him to step down and exit the franchise entirely days later, following online controversy over his past behavior and disparaging comments he had made about women. Richards later apologized for the comments.

Trebek hosted Jeopardy! from 1984 until his death from pancreatic cancer in November 2020 at the age of 80.

