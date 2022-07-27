Television legend Norman Lear to celebrate his 100th birthday with ABC special

ABC

Norman Lear, the legendary producer of TV classics like All in the Family, The Jeffersons and Good Times, turned 100 years old on Wednesday, and ABC is going to throw him a party.

The network has announced a one-night-only celebration called Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter, which will air on Thursday, September 22 at 9 p.m. ET and stream the next day on Hulu.

Special guests will be announced at a later date, but if recent Lear co-productions like live versions of Diff’rent Strokes and All in the Family are any indications, it will be a star-studded affair: Celebs like Jennifer Aniston, Kevin Hart and Oscar winners Jennifer Hudson and Jamie Foxx all took part in the past.

“Norman’s illustrious career is revered by so many, and we are honored to be celebrating his legacy with this special night of entertainment,” said Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich in a statement.

He continued, “We have been lucky to work with Norman on a number of projects over the years, and it’s only fitting that his centennial birthday be marked by the biggest names in Hollywood raising a glass to toast, and perhaps gently roast, the television icon.”

For his part, Lear said, “I’ve always believed music and laughter have added time to my life. I’ve seen a lot throughout my 100 years, but I would’ve never imagined America having a front-row seat to my birthday celebration.”

“Even, this, I get to experience,” he concluded.

