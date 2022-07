National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected again today and through the weekend. A weak frontal boundary will remain stalled across the region through the week until perhaps a new frontal system can push the original front south during the weekend. Temperatures will be mild to warm but humidity levels will remain high all week. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms will also be possible from time-to-time.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: