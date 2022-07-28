Thursday, July 28, 2022
At least three dead in Kentucky flood, one of the ‘most devastating’ in state history

(NEW YORK) — Rescues are ongoing in Kentucky amid “one of the worst, most devastating” floods in the state’s history, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

A flash flood emergency was issued overnight as 2 to 5 inches of rain pounded the state. Beshear said more rain is expected on Thursday.

In most areas, the water hasn’t crested yet, Beshear said at a morning news conference, warning, “We probably haven’t seen the worst of it.”

One death has been confirmed from the flooding so far, in Perry County, in the eastern part of the state, according to the local sheriff’s office.

Hundreds of residents are expected to lose their homes and it’ll likely take families years to recover and rebuild, Beshear said.

Some people are waiting on roofs to be rescued, the governor said.

Crews from Kentucky’s Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources are out on boats making rescues, Beshear said.

The governor said he’s activated the National Guard whose members are also preparing helicopters and trucks to evacuate stranded residents.

“This is all hands on deck,” he said.

Three state parks are being opened to people who have lost their homes, Beshear said.

About 23,000 customers were without power across the state Thursday morning, the governor added.

ABC News’ Alexandra Faul and Kenton Gewecke contributed to this report.

