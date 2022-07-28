Mike Judge “hoping” the music videos return to original ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ shows

Paramount+

The return of Beavis and Butt-Head on Paramount+ will come with remastered version of 200 original shows from the one-time MTV phenomenon.

However, for B&B fans, some even better news: the videos may be back.

DVD releases of the animated hit deleted the show’s bread and butter, the two teenaged dopes making fun of music videos, because of legal clearance issues with the videos.

Beavis and Butt-Head creator Mike Judge tells Collider he missed them, too. “[A] lot of the stuff I’m most proud of is the commentary on the music videos,” he says.

“At the start of it, I thought, ‘Oh, people watch MTV because they want to watch the videos. They’re not going to want these guys talking over the whole thing.’ Which I was wrong about.”

Judge adds of the remastered shows, “… I’m hearing different things. Apparently … they might be able to get it so they’ll just play the way they played originally with all the videos in them. Which is kind of what the rhythm of it was, and what I liked about it. So, I’m hoping to get that.”

Evidently, because Paramount+ and MTV share a parent company in Paramount Media Networks, the legal issues with the videos are more easily ironed out.

The Office Space and Idiocracy veteran adds of the new shows, which kick off August 4, “They watch YouTube videos and TikTok videos now, which has been a lot of fun to do.”

He adds, “We have episodes where they’re middle-aged. Butt-Head is just this big old useless guy. They’re on all kinds of government assistance. They’re a burden on society, but it’s been very fun to do. And the old Beavis and Butt-Head watch music videos, too.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.