Martinsville Mustangs

The Chili Peppers beat the Mustangs 13-2 last night. Martinsville is 19-26 on the season and is sixth in the West. The West is led by Savannah at 34-12 and Morehead leads the East at 35-9. Martinsville plays its last home game tonight at Hooker Field against Holly Springs and then finishes the season on the road against Holly Springs on Friday and Asheboro on Saturday.