Universal reveals explosive teaser to Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’

Universal Pictures

In an ongoing live loop of the teaser, Universal Pictures revealed on Thursday the first footage of Christopher Nolan‘s star-studded historical drama Oppenheimer.

Frequent Nolan player Cillian Murphy plays J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb.

As an atomic fire swirls through the frame, a voice-over says, “The force from which the sun gets its power has been loosed.”

A countdown timer spins at the bottom of the frame, and we see Oppenheimer staring out a window, crisply putting on his hat.

“He gave them the power to destroy themselves,” another man warns in the voice-over. “It made him the most powerful man who ever lived.”

As the timer runs down to zero, a title card reads: “The world forever changes,” and we see Murphy in full for the first time, ignoring press photographers tailing him down a hallway.

“The man who moved the earth,” the voice-over concludes.

Oppenheimer, which also stars Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Matthew Modine, Jack Quaid, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, and Emily Blunt, was based on the Pulitzer-winning 2005 book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer.

The film debuts in theaters September 21, 2023.

