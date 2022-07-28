Thursday, July 28, 2022
HomeNewsBusinessUS economy shrank 0.9% in second quarter
NewsBusiness

US economy shrank 0.9% in second quarter

staff
By staff
0
6
Anton Petrus/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. economy shrank 0.9% in the second quarter of this year, the Commerce Department reported Thursday morning, marking the second quarter in a row that the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP) has declined.

The economy contracted 1.6% in the first quarter of 2022.

According to the Commerce Department, the decline in GDP “reflected decreases in private inventory investment, residential fixed investment, federal government spending, state and local government spending, and nonresidential fixed investment that were partly offset by increases in exports and personal consumption expenditures (PCE).”

The latest contraction in GDP this year has raised fears of a recession.

As ABC News’ Economics Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis notes, “That makes it two back-to-back quarters of economic activity declining here in the United States — and that is considered on Wall Street a strong signal that we either are in a recession, or will be soon.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articlePaul Whelan’s twin brother speaks out on US proposal to secure his release with Brittney Griner
Next articleJan. 6 committee deepens probe into Trump cabinet: Sources
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE