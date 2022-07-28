Thursday, July 28, 2022
VICE TV taking a deep dive into ‘The Simpsons’ in second season of ‘Icons Unearthed’

FOX

VICE TV has picked up its documentary series Icons Unearthed for a second season. This time around the subject is “Our Favorite Family,” The Simpsons.

The deep dive into the titular residents of 742 Evergreen Terrace, and their friends and neighbors in Springfield, USA, is being produced by The Nacelle Company, the folks behind The Movies That Made Us and The Toys That Made Us, which recently brought Icons Unearthed: Star Wars to VICE TV.

Icons Unearthed: The Simpsons will feature exclusive interviews with various directors, actors, writers and network executives who continue to bring the show to life, as well as famous fans of the show.

Nacelle Company CEO Brian Volk-Weiss noted of the six-part series, “We’re ecstatic to have the second season of our Icons Unearthed documentary series officially picked up by Vice TV. It’s an honor to be able to tell the little known history behind one of the most historic franchises in television, The Simpsons.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

