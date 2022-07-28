Thursday, July 28, 2022
Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 85 today

By staff
Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected again today, tonight and each day through the first half of next week. Locally heavy and repeated rainfall will result in a threat of flooding. A weak frontal boundary will remain stalled across the region into the weekend and then a new frontal system will fight with it for position later during the weekend. In the meantime, scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are likely. Consequently, there will be a continued concern for flooding, especially in far southwest Virginia and southeast West Virginia. Temperatures will be relatively mild for late July but humidity levels will remain high through the weekend. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms is also not out of the question, mainly during the afternoon and evenings.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

