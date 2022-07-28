“Weird” Al Yankovic movie gets release date

Thursday, July 28, 2022
Weird, the sort-of biopic about Grammy-winning parodist “Weird” Al Yankovic, will debut on Roku November 4. Al, himself, tweeted the news with a “Mark your calendars…” caption and a photo of the movie poster.

Daniel Radcliffe is shown from the back, dressed in full Al costume, an accordion slung under his right arm as he looks down a California street, the Hollywood sign in the distance.

The back of his red denim jacket is emblazoned with the legend, “Daniel Radcliffe is WEIRD, the Al Yankovic Story”; “Weird” is written in all caps and adorned with rhinestones.

As previously reported, the film also stars Emmy-nominated Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, who Al parodied with his hit “Like A Surgeon.”

The streaming service teases that the movie explores “every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle.”

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

