Friday, July 29, 2022
HomeDailiesCommunity Calendar
Dailies

Community Calendar

staff
By staff
0
16720
Monday market at Fairystone

Saturday, July 30

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market is open from 7 a.m. until noon.

Greater Bassett Family Fun Float from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3321 Fairystone Park Highway in Bassett.

Monday, Aug. 1

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace from 9 a.m. until noon at the Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway in Bassett.

Monday Market from 5-7 p.m. at Fairy Stone State Park Picnic Shelters 3 and 4.

Thursday, Aug. 4

Henry County School Board meeting at 9 a.m. at the Henry County Administration Building.

Henry County School Board retreat at 11 a.m. in the third-floor board room of the Henry County Administration Building.

Friday, Aug. 5

Stuart Farmers Market 8 am-noon.

MHC Heritage Center and Museum’s First Friday 5-9 p.m. at the old Henry County Courthouse uptown. Free popcorn, food by Hugo’s, drinks and an open mic.

Summer Jam Series First Friday at 6 p.m. at the Stuart Farmers Market.

Saturday, Aug. 20

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge is hosting the 8th annual Blue Ridge Duck Race at Smith River Fest.

Friday, Sept. 9

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Saturday, Sept. 24
ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.

Wednesday, Sept. 28
L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.

Thursday, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Previous articleObituaries
Next articlePolice seeking suspect in sports store break-in 
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE