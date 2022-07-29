Elijah Wood producing reboot of ‘Max Headroom’ for AMC

L-R Frewer, Amanda Pays — ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

With reboots of Full House and Roseanne spin-off The Conners on the air now, another Reagan-era series is returning to TV.

Max Headroom was perhaps more famous for actor Matt Frewer‘s intentionally glitchy computer characters gracing Coke commercials back in the day, but now the subversive ABC series that bore his name is getting another shot.

Deadline reports Elijah Wood‘s SpectreVision production house is backing the series for AMC, with Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell writing it.

Max Headroom ran for just two seasons on ABC, with Frewer playing both the supposedly artificially intelligent character and also its alter ego, journalist Edison Carter, but it remained an influential project, referenced in shows like Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D., and by music artists including Selena Gomez and Eminem.

Frewer is returning to star in the series and is also co-producing, according to the trade.

Carter’s dogged reporting focused on corruption and corporate greed, and the show continually poked fun at network TV executives and the news business — which naturally rankled actual TV execs. It was also ahead of its time for its then-futuristic look at our modern, interconnected world.

The character even inspired a legendarily still-unsolved commercial TV broadcast hijacking, in which a mock-up of the character took to the airwaves over two TV stations in Chicago.

