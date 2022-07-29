Friday, July 29, 2022
HomeNewsLocalPolice seeking suspect in sports store break-in 
NewsLocal

Police seeking suspect in sports store break-in 

staff
By staff
0
5

On the night of July 8th and early morning hours of July 9th, an individual broke into Dunham’s Sports located at 240 Commonwealth Blvd.

The police department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect, who appears to be a black male dressed in black clothing wearing an Atlanta Falcons cap.

Contact Sgt. Willard at 276-403-5322 with information or Crime Stoppers at 276-63- CRIME (276-632-7463). Information that leads to the arrest and conviction of suspect(s) in this case are eligible for up to $2,500.00 in reward money.

Previous articleCommunity Calendar
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Community Calendar

Obituaries

WHEE sports

Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 90 today

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

Community Calendar

Obituaries

WHEE sports

POPULAR POSTS

Community Calendar

Obituaries

WHEE sports

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE