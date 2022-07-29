Police seeking suspect in sports store break-in 

On the night of July 8th and early morning hours of July 9th, an individual broke into Dunham’s Sports located at 240 Commonwealth Blvd.

The police department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect, who appears to be a black male dressed in black clothing wearing an Atlanta Falcons cap.

Contact Sgt. Willard at 276-403-5322 with information or Crime Stoppers at 276-63- CRIME (276-632-7463). Information that leads to the arrest and conviction of suspect(s) in this case are eligible for up to $2,500.00 in reward money.