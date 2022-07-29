Thank you for being a friend: ‘The Golden Girls’ restaurant opens in Los Angeles on Saturday

Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank

If their hearts are true, grab a pal or a confidante and head The Golden Girls pop-up restaurant, which opens for business in Los Angeles on Saturday — which is National Golden Girls Day.

Fans of the beloved sitcom can live like Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sofia in their Shady Pines apartment, thanks to the new, full-service restaurant experience called The Golden Girls Kitchen.

The eatery is presented by the events company Bucketlisters and was the brainchild of Derek Berry, the guy who brought to life interactive experiences based on Breaking Bad, Saved by the Bell and other fan favorites.

For $50, you can sample items like The Dorothy: A Miami Style Sandwich, Sophia’s Lasagna, Blanche’s Georgia Style Cookies, Rose on Rosé and, as was often eaten in the girls’ kitchen, cheesecake.

Of course, there are plenty of Instagram opportunities to fill your feed, like a replica of the Girls’ iconic kitchen, and their relaxing lanai.

If you can’t swing it to L.A., the experience will be headed to New York, San Francisco, Chicago, and, appropriately for the Florida-set show, Miami through next Spring.

