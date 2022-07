Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden has tested positive again for COVID-19, according to a letter from White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor.

O’Connor said Biden’s antigen test came back positive late Saturday morning after he tested negative Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning, Thursday morning and Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

