Community Calendar

Saturday, July 30

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market is open from 7 a.m. until noon.

Greater Bassett Family Fun Float from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3321 Fairystone Park Highway in Bassett.

Monday, Aug. 1

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace from 9 a.m. until noon at the Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Highway in Bassett.

Monday Market from 5-7 p.m. at Fairy Stone State Park Picnic Shelters 3 and 4.

Thursday, Aug. 4

Henry County School Board meeting at 9 a.m. at the Henry County Administration Building.

Henry County School Board retreat at 11 a.m. in the third-floor board room of the Henry County Administration Building.

Friday, Aug. 5

Stuart Farmers Market 8 am-noon.

MHC Heritage Center and Museum’s First Friday 5-9 p.m. at the old Henry County Courthouse uptown. Free popcorn, food by Hugo’s, drinks and an open mic.

Summer Jam Series First Friday at 6 p.m. at the Stuart Farmers Market.

Saturday, Aug. 20

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge is hosting the 8th annual Blue Ridge Duck Race at Smith River Fest.

Friday, Sept. 9

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Saturday, Sept. 24

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.

Thursday, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.