Martinsville Mustangs

The Mustangs finished the season with a win over Asheboro last night 12-8. Martinsville went 21-27 this season placing sixth in the West. Four teams begin the Coastal Plain League playoffs today with Wilson at Morehead in the East and Macon at Savannah in the West. The division series championships are best-two-of-three series and the winners will play for the Pettit Cup in a best-two-of-three series beginning Thursday.