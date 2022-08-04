Friday, August 5, 2022
HomeNewsNational4 people in critical condition after apparent lightning strike at DC park
NewsNational

4 people in critical condition after apparent lightning strike at DC park

staff
By staff
0
12
DC Fire and EMS/Twitter

(WASHINGTON) — Four people are in critical condition following an apparent lightning strike at a Washington, D.C., park, authorities said Thursday evening.

D.C. Fire and EMS said it had responded to Lafayette Park, located in front of the White House, and was treating the four patients.

Two men and two women were transported to area hospitals with “life-threatening injuries” after the apparent lightning strike, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

U.S. Park Police officers were also on the scene.

The National Weather Service had issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area Thursday evening.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleTexas teen’s parenthood journey reflects state of post-Roe America
Next articleExclusive: Members of Congress urge Blinken to demand ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero’s release
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE