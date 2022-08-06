Saturday, August 6, 2022
HomeDailiesPartly sunny with a high of 87 today
DailiesNewsLocal

Partly sunny with a high of 87 today

staff
By staff
0
15809
Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

A few storms today and tonight may produce isolated flash flooding. Isolated damaging winds are also possible. Thunderstorms are expected each afternoon and evening through the middle of next week. These storms may pose a flooding threat. High pressure over the southeast and a series of weak disturbances will keep our area in a stormy pattern into early next week. Temperatures will remain a little below normal for the mountains due to cloud cover and rain, with the Piedmont closer to average. Humidity will remain high.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
Previous articleWhat’s in the Senate Democrats’ landmark ‘Inflation Reduction Act’?
Next articleWHEE sports
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

Obituaries

Dailies

WHEE sports

Local

Sales tax holiday has begun

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE