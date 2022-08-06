Partly sunny with a high of 87 today

National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

A few storms today and tonight may produce isolated flash flooding. Isolated damaging winds are also possible. Thunderstorms are expected each afternoon and evening through the middle of next week. These storms may pose a flooding threat. High pressure over the southeast and a series of weak disturbances will keep our area in a stormy pattern into early next week. Temperatures will remain a little below normal for the mountains due to cloud cover and rain, with the Piedmont closer to average. Humidity will remain high.

