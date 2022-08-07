(Obituaries air on WHEE at approximately 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Sunday at 8:25 a.m.)
Obituaries are updated online as they are received.
09/18/1934
- 08/05/2022
Charles C. Tunnell, 87, of Bassett, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 5, 2022, at his home. He was born on September 18, 1934, in Glen Cove, N.Y., to the late Dorothy Tunnell and Charles...
03/29/1950
- 08/05/2022
Wilbur S. "Smitty" Doyle Jr., 72, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022. He was born on March 29, 1950, to Wilbur S. Doyle Sr. and Lillie Frances Turner Doyle. In addition to his...
12/02/1948
- 08/03/2022
Sandra Faye Souther, 73, of Martinsville, passed Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Sovah Health of Martinsville. She was born December 2, 1948, to the late James Albert and Myra Johnson Souther. She was r...
04/05/1940
- 08/04/2022
Elizabeth Josie Williams Shaw, 82, of Axton, passed Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Stanleytown Rehab Center in Bassett. She was born April 5, 1940, to the late Robert Lee and Lucille Niece Williams. Eli...
06/08/1943
- 08/08/2022
Lois Jackson Brown, 79, of Axton, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Moses Cone Hospital. She was born June 8, 1943, in Virginia, to the late Madison Jackson and Ruth Gravely Jackson....
07/26/1938
- 08/02/2022
Buddy Rogers Arrington, 84, of Martinsville, Va. passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Sovah Health of Martinsville. He was born on July 26, 1938, in Franklin County, Va. to the late Love Glenwoo...
03/04/1958
- 08/01/2022
George Thomas "Tommy" Holley, 64, of Martinsville, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, at his home. He was born March 8, 1958, in Fieldale, Virginia, to the late Jesse Judson Holley, Sr. and Ruth Ann ...
03/30/1941
- 07/30/2022
Phala W. Eanes, 81, of Bassett passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at her home. She was born in Henry Co., on March 30, 1941 the daughter of the late Buford Williams and the late Marie Shively Will...
11/25/1932
- 07/31/2022
Ada Lee Childs Hamlett, 89, of Martinsville, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at her home. She was born November 25, 1932, in Milton, North Carolina, to the late Herbert Henry Childs and Lizzy Bell ...
11/17/1983
- 07/31/2022
Shanelius Charles Hird, 38, of Martinsville, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at his home. He was born November 17, 1983, in Martinsville, to James Warren Woodson and Rev. Cornelia Johnson Preston. ...
Passed 07/31/2022
Harvey Morrison, 65, of Cascade, VA, transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.
04/05/1943
- 07/29/2022
Perry Donnell Hylton, 79, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Veterans Hospital in Roanoke, Virginia. He was born April 5, 1943, in Patrick County, to the late King Via Hylton and Thelma Hill Hy...
06/05/1971
- 07/29/2022
Kimberly King 51, of Olympia St., Martinsville, VA transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life on Friday, July 29, 2022. Born June 5, 1971, in Virginia, she was the daughter of William King, a...
02/29/1936
- 07/28/2022
Hazel Stone Bryant, 86, of Bassett, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 28, 2022. She wad born on February 29, 1936 in Henry County Sanville area to the late James Henry Stone ...
03/22/1973
- 07/27/2022
Clifton Ray Ashworth “Shysta,” 49, of Danville, VA passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at his home. He was born March 22, 1973 in Martinsville, VA to Carolyn Taylor Ashworth and Jimmy D. Ashworth...
08/15/1961
- 07/26/2022
On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, James Robert Moore 60, of D.A. Turner Circle, Martinsville, VA, transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life. Born August 15, 1961, in Henry County, VA, the son of Jo...
06/24/1965
- 07/26/2022
On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Vincent E. “Chey” Breedlove 57, of Shady Ln., Martinsville, VA, transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life. Born June 24, 1965, in Virginia, he was the son of P...
01/06/1981
- 07/26/2022
Miakiea Morris, 41, born to the late Dennis Johnson and Alice Morris Parker on January 6, 1981 made her flight to glory on July 26, 2022. She leaves to mourn her two daughters Mehkiya Taylor of NY a...
02/07/1952
- 07/25/2022
Elizabeth Ann Carter, 70, of Axton and formerly of Bassett , passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022 at Sovah Danville Regional Hospital. She was born on February 7, 1952 in Ferrum to the late Warner L....
11/18/1927
- 07/25/2022
Lillie Mae Hairston, 94, of Bassett, departed this earthly journey on Monday, July 25, 2022, at her daughter’s home. She was born on November 18, 1927, to the late Rev. Belvie D. Hairston and the la...
02/11/1965
- 07/25/2022
Brenda Chaney Moore, 57, of Bassett, VA passed away Monday, July 25, 2022 at her home. She was born February 11, 1965 in Martinsville, VA to the late Clarence David Chaney and JoAnn Felts Chaney. In a...
04/25/1948
- 07/25/2022
Thomas Edgar Gordon, 74, of Martinsville, VA passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022, at his residence. He was born on April 25, 1948, in Concord, NC to the late Edgar Howell Gordon and Emily Campbell Go...
12/09/1943
- 07/25/2022
James “Jimmy” Robert Lawrence, 78, of Martinsville, Va. passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022. He was born December 9, 1943 in Henry County to the late Edgar Jennings and Frances Eanes Lawrence. In...
08/05/1957
- 07/25/2022
Ann Georgia Curry King, 64, of Browns Summit, North Carolina, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at her home. She was born August 5, 1957, in Martinsville, to the late Clyde Jackson Curry and Sarah Au...
10/29/1947
- 07/25/2022
William “Billy” Carson Clifton, 74, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at his home. He was born October 29, 1947, in Bassett, to the late Charles Edward Clifton and Ada Jarre...