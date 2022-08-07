WHEE sports

Sunday, August 7, 2022
Coastal Plain League

Savannah made it clear they were destined to be this year’s Coastal Plain League Petit Cup Champions, shutting out Wilson Friday night 11-0 and winning the series 2-0. Wilson finished with the best record in the league with 37 wins, followed by Savannah with 34. Martinsville won 21 games this year and finished sixth in the West in a seven team division. Out of 14 teams in the league, the Mustangs outpaced Florence and Asheboro in number of wins.

Washington Nationals (WHEE is an affiliate of the Nationals)

The Phillies beat the Nats 11-5 last night. They play each other again at 1:35 p.m. this afternoon. Washington is 36-73 on the season, last in the National League East. The Mets lead the East, the Cardinals are ahead in the Central and the Dodgers are on top in the West. The Yankees lead the American League East, the Twins are on top in the Central and the Astros are in front in the West.

