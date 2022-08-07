Sunday, August 7, 2022
Partly sunny with a high of 88 today

Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

Little change in the weather pattern is expected for much of the week, with high pressure from the western Atlantic into the southeast United States and a daily chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially each afternoon and evening. The abundant moisture in the atmosphere will lead to high humidity, and the potential for locally heavy rain. Highs will be near normal through Thursday with lows just above normal.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
