Khloé Kardashian welcomes baby number two with ex Tristan Thompson

Baby number two has arrived for Khloé Kardashian and her ex, Tristan Thompson.

The pair, who split in January, welcomed their second child via surrogate, a rep for Kardashian confirmed to Good Morning America. The two are already parents to 4-year-old True Thompson.

The baby’s name has not been revealed.

Khloé’s new arrival comes a month after it was confirmed that she and the NBA player were expecting a second child. At the time a rep shared that True’s brother “was conceived in November.”

The second child does not mean a reconciliation for the 38-year-old reality star and 31-year old baller. The two split after it was revealed that Thompson was having a baby with Maralee Nichols, a fitness model he slept with in Houston in March 2021.

This is the second child for Khloé, and Tristan’s fourth. He also has a seven-month-old son with Nichols and a five-year-old son with his ex, Jordan Craig.

