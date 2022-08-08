Tuesday, August 9, 2022
(Obituaries air on WHEE at approximately 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Sunday at 8:25 a.m.)

Obituaries are updated online as they are received.

Mary Philpott Barksdale

11/22/1923

- 08/06/2022

Mary Philpott Barksdale
Mary Philpott Barksdale

11/22/1923 - 08/06/2022

Mary Philpott Barksdale, 98, of Martinsville, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at her residence. She was born November 22, 1923, in Martinsville, Virginia to the late John Philpott and Millie Sto...

Jennifer Owen

03/03/1937

- 08/06/2022

Jennifer Owen
Jennifer Owen

03/03/1937 - 08/06/2022

Jennifer Owen, 85, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at her residence. She was born March 3, 1937, in Liverpool, England, to the late Norman Owen and Dorothy Taylor Owen. J...

Charles C. Tunnell

09/18/1934

- 08/05/2022

Charles C. Tunnell
Charles C. Tunnell

09/18/1934 - 08/05/2022

Charles C. Tunnell, 87, of Bassett, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 5, 2022, at his home. He was born on September 18, 1934, in Glen Cove, N.Y., to the late Dorothy Tunnell and Charles...

Wilbur S. "Smitty" Doyle Jr.

03/29/1950

- 08/05/2022

Wilbur S.
Wilbur S. "Smitty" Doyle Jr.

03/29/1950 - 08/05/2022

Wilbur S. "Smitty" Doyle Jr., 72, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022. He was born on March 29, 1950, to Wilbur S. Doyle Sr. and Lillie Frances Turner Doyle. In addition to his...

Sandra Faye Souther

12/02/1948

- 08/03/2022

Sandra Faye Souther
Sandra Faye Souther

12/02/1948 - 08/03/2022

Sandra Faye Souther, 73, of Martinsville, passed Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Sovah Health of Martinsville. She was born December 2, 1948, to the late James Albert and Myra Johnson Souther. She was r...

Elizabeth Josie Williams Shaw

04/05/1940

- 08/04/2022

Elizabeth Josie Williams Shaw
Elizabeth Josie Williams Shaw

04/05/1940 - 08/04/2022

Elizabeth Josie Williams Shaw, 82, of Axton, passed Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Stanleytown Rehab Center in Bassett. She was born April 5, 1940, to the late Robert Lee and Lucille Niece Williams. Eli...

Lois Jackson Brown

06/08/1943

- 08/08/2022

Lois Jackson Brown
Lois Jackson Brown

06/08/1943 - 08/08/2022

Lois Jackson Brown, 79, of Axton, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Moses Cone Hospital. She was born June 8, 1943, in Virginia, to the late Madison Jackson and Ruth Gravely Jackson....

Buddy Rogers Arrington

07/26/1938

- 08/02/2022

Buddy Rogers Arrington
Buddy Rogers Arrington

07/26/1938 - 08/02/2022

Buddy Rogers Arrington, 84, of Martinsville, Va. passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Sovah Health of Martinsville. He was born on July 26, 1938, in Franklin County, Va. to the late Love Glenwoo...

George Thomas Holley

03/04/1958

- 08/01/2022

George Thomas Holley
George Thomas Holley

03/04/1958 - 08/01/2022

George Thomas "Tommy" Holley, 64, of Martinsville, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, at his home. He was born March 8, 1958, in Fieldale, Virginia, to the late Jesse Judson Holley, Sr. and Ruth Ann ...

Phala W. Eanes

03/30/1941

- 07/30/2022

Phala W. Eanes
Phala W. Eanes

03/30/1941 - 07/30/2022

Phala W. Eanes, 81, of Bassett passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at her home. She was born in Henry Co., on March 30, 1941 the daughter of the late Buford Williams and the late Marie Shively Will...

Ada Lee Childs Hamlett

11/25/1932

- 07/31/2022

Ada Lee Childs Hamlett
Ada Lee Childs Hamlett

11/25/1932 - 07/31/2022

Ada Lee Childs Hamlett, 89, of Martinsville, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at her home. She was born November 25, 1932, in Milton, North Carolina, to the late Herbert Henry Childs and Lizzy Bell ...

Shanelius Charles Hird

11/17/1983

- 07/31/2022

Shanelius Charles Hird
Shanelius Charles Hird

11/17/1983 - 07/31/2022

Shanelius Charles Hird, 38, of Martinsville, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at his home. He was born November 17, 1983, in Martinsville, to James Warren Woodson and Rev. Cornelia Johnson Preston. ...

Harvey Morrison

Passed 07/31/2022

Harvey Morrison
Harvey Morrison

Passed 07/31/2022

Harvey Morrison, 65, of Cascade, VA, transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Perry Donnell Hylton

04/05/1943

- 07/29/2022

Perry Donnell Hylton
Perry Donnell Hylton

04/05/1943 - 07/29/2022

Perry Donnell Hylton, 79, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Veterans Hospital in Roanoke, Virginia. He was born April 5, 1943, in Patrick County, to the late King Via Hylton and Thelma Hill Hy...

Kimberly King

06/05/1971

- 07/29/2022

Kimberly King
Kimberly King

06/05/1971 - 07/29/2022

Kimberly King 51, of Olympia St., Martinsville, VA transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life on Friday, July 29, 2022. Born June 5, 1971, in Virginia, she was the daughter of William King, a...

Hazel Stone Bryant

02/29/1936

- 07/28/2022

Hazel Stone Bryant
Hazel Stone Bryant

02/29/1936 - 07/28/2022

Hazel Stone Bryant, 86, of Bassett, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 28, 2022. She wad born on February 29, 1936 in Henry County Sanville area to the late James Henry Stone ...

Clifton “Shysta” Ray Ashworth

03/22/1973

- 07/27/2022

Clifton “Shysta” Ray Ashworth
Clifton “Shysta” Ray Ashworth

03/22/1973 - 07/27/2022

Clifton Ray Ashworth “Shysta,” 49, of Danville, VA passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at his home. He was born March 22, 1973 in Martinsville, VA to Carolyn Taylor Ashworth and Jimmy D. Ashworth...

James Robert Moore

08/15/1961

- 07/26/2022

James Robert Moore
James Robert Moore

08/15/1961 - 07/26/2022

On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, James Robert Moore 60, of D.A. Turner Circle, Martinsville, VA, transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life. Born August 15, 1961, in Henry County, VA, the son of Jo...

Vincent E. “Chey” Breedlove

06/24/1965

- 07/26/2022

Vincent E. “Chey” Breedlove
Vincent E. “Chey” Breedlove

06/24/1965 - 07/26/2022

On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Vincent E. “Chey” Breedlove 57, of Shady Ln., Martinsville, VA, transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life. Born June 24, 1965, in Virginia, he was the son of P...

Miakiea Morris

01/06/1981

- 07/26/2022

Miakiea Morris
Miakiea Morris

01/06/1981 - 07/26/2022

Miakiea Morris, 41, born to the late Dennis Johnson and Alice Morris Parker on January 6, 1981 made her flight to glory on July 26, 2022. She leaves to mourn her two daughters Mehkiya Taylor of NY a...

Elizabeth Ann Carter

02/07/1952

- 07/25/2022

Elizabeth Ann Carter
Elizabeth Ann Carter

02/07/1952 - 07/25/2022

Elizabeth Ann Carter, 70, of Axton and formerly of Bassett , passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022 at Sovah Danville Regional Hospital. She was born on February 7, 1952 in Ferrum to the late Warner L....

Lillie Mae Hairston

11/18/1927

- 07/25/2022

Lillie Mae Hairston
Lillie Mae Hairston

11/18/1927 - 07/25/2022

Lillie Mae Hairston, 94, of Bassett, departed this earthly journey on Monday, July 25, 2022, at her daughter’s home. She was born on November 18, 1927, to the late Rev. Belvie D. Hairston and the la...

Brenda Chaney Moore

02/11/1965

- 07/25/2022

Brenda Chaney Moore
Brenda Chaney Moore

02/11/1965 - 07/25/2022

Brenda Chaney Moore, 57, of Bassett, VA passed away Monday, July 25, 2022 at her home. She was born February 11, 1965 in Martinsville, VA to the late Clarence David Chaney and JoAnn Felts Chaney. In a...

Thomas Edgar Gordon

04/25/1948

- 07/25/2022

Thomas Edgar Gordon
Thomas Edgar Gordon

04/25/1948 - 07/25/2022

Thomas Edgar Gordon, 74, of Martinsville, VA passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022, at his residence. He was born on April 25, 1948, in Concord, NC to the late Edgar Howell Gordon and Emily Campbell Go...

James “Jimmy” Robert Lawrence

12/09/1943

- 07/25/2022

James “Jimmy” Robert Lawrence
James “Jimmy” Robert Lawrence

12/09/1943 - 07/25/2022

James “Jimmy” Robert Lawrence, 78, of Martinsville, Va. passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022. He was born December 9, 1943 in Henry County to the late Edgar Jennings and Frances Eanes Lawrence. In...

