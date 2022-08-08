President Biden reacts to China drills near Taiwan

Sarah Silbiger/Stringer via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — As President Joe Biden was leaving for Kentucky to survey flood damage, he was asked about China’s live fire military drills near the island of Taiwan.

“I’m not worried but I’m concerned that they’re moving as much as they are,” the president responded.

He added that he doesn’t believe the situation will escalate much further.

The war games are in response to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island, which China views as its own territory and not a sovereign state.

Despite President Biden’s doubts, China said it’s extending its military exercises, and Taiwan expressed concern that the exercises appear to simulate an attack.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.