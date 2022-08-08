Monday, August 8, 2022
HomeNewsPoliticsPresident Biden reacts to China drills near Taiwan
NewsPolitics

President Biden reacts to China drills near Taiwan

staff
By staff
0
7
Sarah Silbiger/Stringer via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — As President Joe Biden was leaving for Kentucky to survey flood damage, he was asked about China’s live fire military drills near the island of Taiwan.

“I’m not worried but I’m concerned that they’re moving as much as they are,” the president responded.

He added that he doesn’t believe the situation will escalate much further.

The war games are in response to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island, which China views as its own territory and not a sovereign state.

Despite President Biden’s doubts, China said it’s extending its military exercises, and Taiwan expressed concern that the exercises appear to simulate an attack.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleTatiana Maslany on going green with Mark Ruffalo in ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’
Next articleSinger, activist and ‘Grease’ star Olivia Newton-John dies at 73
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE