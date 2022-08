Washington Nationals (WHEE is an affiliate of the Nationals)

The Phillies beat the Nats 13-1 on Sunday. The Nats begin a three-game series in Chicago against the Cubs today. Washington is 36-74 on the season, last in the National League East. The Mets lead the East, the Cardinals are ahead in the Central and the Dodgers are on top in the West. The Yankees lead the American League East, the Twins are on top in the Central and the Astros are in front in the West.