Tatiana Maslany on going green with Mark Ruffalo in ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’

A wise reptile once said, “It’s not easy being green.” But fortunately for Tatiana Maslany, she’s become close with her She-Hulk: Attorney at Law co-star Mark Ruffalo.

In the show, the Orphan Black Emmy winner plays Jennifer Walters, a lawyer specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases who gets superpowers of her own after a blood transfusion from Ruffalo’s Avenger Bruce Banner.

His gamma-irradiated blood gives her the ability to transform into a 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. As her character does in the show, Maslany said she leaned on Ruffalo for support on this journey.

“He is one of those actors … who just empowers you to be yourself and be in the moment,” Maslany told Good Morning America of her “very playful” co-star.

While Maslany joked that Ruffalo would “never mansplain how to be the Hulk to me,” she said it was a sight to watch him transform into the fan-favorite character.

“I don’t think that’s a normal way a human moves,” she recalled of watching Ruffalo in action, playing a role he has owned since The Avengers in 2012. She said Ruffalo was “so committed and so in his body.”

“He had such an embodied, incredible connection to that character and I felt like I really witnessed that,” Maslany said.

Being a 30-something woman with superpowers, Maslany said fans will see “comedy” and “great slice of life” moments not typically seen in the Marvel universe. This includes “banal” activities like Jen as She-Hulk helping her dad move heavy things around the house, or going out on dates as a “glamazon.”

She-Hulk streams exclusively on Disney+ beginning Thursday, August 18.

