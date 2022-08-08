Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate raided by FBI agents, sources confirm

Brandon Bell/Getty Images, FILE

(WASHINGTON) — Multiple sources confirm to ABC News that former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was raided by FBI agents on Monday.

The sources told ABC News that the search began at around 10 a.m.

The former president put out a statement Monday evening saying federal investigators were there and that they had even gotten into his safe.

Trump was not there at the time of the search.

Sources tell ABC News that the search of Mar-a-Lago was related to the 15 boxes of documents that Trump took to Mar-a-Lago when he departed the White House — some of which the National Archives has said were marked classified.

In January, Trump handed over the documents to the National Archives, and attorneys for Trump said they were searching for any more records they may have.

Law enforcement sources told ABC News the FBI activities at Trump’s compound are court authorized.

The FBI and Justice Department declined to comment.

