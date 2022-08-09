Community Calendar

Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Monday market at Fairystone

Tuesday, Aug. 9

Martinsville City Council meets in Council Chambers for a regular meeting at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 10

The Henry County Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Room at the Henry County Administration Building.

Thursday, Aug. 11

Patrick County School Board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the school board office.

Friday, Aug. 12

Stuart Farmers Market 8 a.m. until noon at Landmark Center to give blood pressure checks.

Exhibition opening reception at Piedmont Arts from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in honor of the museum’s new exhibits.

Monday, Aug. 15

Henry County School Board public hearing at 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Room.

Saturday, Aug. 20

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market from 7 a.m. until noon.

Purrrfect art family day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gravely-Lester Art Garden.

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace from 10 a.m. to noon at the Martinsville YMCA with fresh affordable food.

Sports physicals and teddy bear clinic 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Community Dental Clinic, 23 Fayette Street in Martinsville.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge is hosting the 8th annual Blue Ridge Duck Race at Smith River Fest.

Friday, Sept. 9

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Saturday, Sept. 24
ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.

Wednesday, Sept. 28
L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.

Thursday, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

