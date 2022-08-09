Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Sunny and hot with a high of 91 today

Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected Wednesday afternoon and evening. Very heavy rainfall rates may result in localized flash flooding. A cold front that trailed from New England to the Mid Mississippi Valley will move slowly southeast today through Thursday. This will result in showers and thunderstorms for the region until the front comes through, today through Thursday. Cooler and drier weather will follow the for Friday through the weekend.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

