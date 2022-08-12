Friday, August 12, 2022
‘Prey’ continues to slay on streaming

The 20th Century Films-release Prey bagged a trophy of its own, topping all new streaming titles for the week of August 4 through August 10, according to the latest rankings of streaming service aggregator app Reelgood.

The well-reviewed action film, which is available on Hulu, topped Netflix’s much hyped comic adaptation The Sandman and also AMC+’s Better Call Saul, which, as the series winds up, ended up in third place on the weekly chart.

Apple TV+’s Black Bird, starring the late Ray Liotta, hung strong in fourth place, while a new release, the Ron Howard-directed Thai cave drama Thirteen Lives, debuted in fifth on Prime Video.

Two other new releases hit streaming over the past week, with the Tom Holland blockbuster Uncharted debuting on Netflix in sixth place, and the Disney/Pixar film Lightyear opening with a ninth-place finish in its first week on Disney+, according to data from Reelgood’s 5 million users.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

