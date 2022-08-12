Saturday, August 13, 2022
Sunny with a high near 80 on Saturday

Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

A cold front will head south of this region tonight, allowing for drier and cooler high pressure to enter the region. The drier weather will be short lived as a disturbance and associated cold front approach and then cross the region late Sunday into Monday. Through the remainder of the workweek, temperatures are expected to be slightly cooler than normal, and isolated to scattered afternoon showers and storms are possible.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

