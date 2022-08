Virginia AG Miyares visits Martinsville Miyares was the guest speaker for the Southern Area Agency on Aging’s Henry County/Martinsville TRIAD meeting Friday morning at the Henry County Administration Building.

Jason Miyares, the state’s attorney general, was in Henry County Friday morning as the guest speaker for a Southern Area Agency on Aging meeting at the County Administration Building. Miyares spoke about the need for protecting seniors from scammers and the effects of the opioid epidemic and the depression that has followed as people, particularly the older population, remained isolated during the Covid pandemic.