Saturday, August 13, 2022
HomeDailiesCommunity Calendar
Dailies

Community Calendar

staff
By staff
0
17205
Monday market at Fairystone

Saturday, Aug. 13

Bassett Ruritan Club breakfast from 6-10 a.m. at the Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road. $8.

Uptown Farmers Market will be open in Martinsville from 7 a.m. until noon.

Purrrfect Art Family Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Gravely-Lester Art Garden.

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace from 10 a.m. to noon at the Martinsville YMCA with fresh, affordable food.

Jennifer Short bike ride at 1 p.m. at Crosspoint Church.

Monday, Aug. 15

Monday market at Fairy Stone State Park picnic shelters 3 and 4 from 5-7 p.m.

Henry County School Board public hearing at 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Room.

Thursday, Aug. 18

Ararat Ruritan Club Blood Drive from 1-6 p.m. at the Ruritan Club. Walk-ins are welcome.

Friday, Aug. 19

Stuart Farmers Market from 8-12 noon.

Saturday, Aug. 20

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market from 7 a.m. until noon.

Sports physicals and teddy bear clinic 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Community Dental Clinic, 23 Fayette Street in Martinsville.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge is hosting the 8th annual Blue Ridge Duck Race at Smith River Fest.

Friday, Sept. 9

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Saturday, Sept. 24
ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.

Wednesday, Sept. 28
L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.

Thursday, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Previous articleWHEE sports
Next articleAG visits Martinsville
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

WHEE sports

Dailies

Obituaries

Dailies

Sunny with a high of 85 today

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE