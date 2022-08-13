One dead, more than 20 injured as strong winds cause music festival stage collapse

Manuel Augusto Moreno/Getty Images/Stock

(CULLERA, Spain) — At least one person was killed and more than 20 others were injured when strong gusts of wind caused parts of a stage to fall at a music festival in Spain, officials said.

Three of the injured were in serious condition on Saturday, an official with the Valencia government said.

An “unexpected and violent gale” moved through the grounds of the Medusa Festival in Cullera, Spain, at about 4 a.m. local time on Saturday, the organizers said in a statement.

As the weather worsened, the organizers ordered the area around the stage to be evacuated, they said, adding, “Unfortunately, the devastating meteorological phenomenon caused some structures to cause unexpected events.”

Strong winds caused chaos and damage to multiple structures at the Medusa Music Festival in Spain. “Violent” wind gusts devastated parts of the area, forcing the event’s management team to vacate the area. https://t.co/pyGGpQuWm0 pic.twitter.com/KzItPkSjHf — ABC News (@ABC) August 13, 2022

Videos taken at the scene showed pieces of a stage breaking off in strong gusts of wind.

Local media reported that a 28-year-old man had been killed.

“The Medusa Festival management would like to express our deep and sincere condolences to the family and friends affected by the fatal consequences that occurred last night,” the organizers said in a statement.

The electronic music festival began on Friday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.