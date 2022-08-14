Community Calendar

Monday, Aug. 15

Monday market at Fairy Stone State Park picnic shelters 3 and 4 from 5-7 p.m.

Henry County School Board public hearing at 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Room.

Henry County PSA meeting at 6 p.m. in the 4th floor conference room.

Tuesday, Aug. 16

Drug-Free MHC from noon to 1:30 p.m. over Zoom.

Wednesday, Aug. 17

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market meets from 7 a.m. to noon.

Blue Ridge Regional Library Board of Trustees meet at noon at the Collinsville Library.

Thursday, Aug. 18

Ararat Ruritan Club Blood Drive from 1-6 p.m. at the Ruritan Club. Walk-ins are welcome.

Friday, Aug. 19

Stuart Farmers Market from 8-12 noon.

Mountain Highway concert, 7-9 p.m. at the HJDB Event Center. $10 tickets at the door, concessions available.

TGIF concert, 7 p.m. in the Bridge Street parking lot with The Kings.

Saturday, Aug. 20

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market from 7 a.m. until noon.

Smith River Fest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Smith River Sports Complex.

Sports physicals and teddy bear clinic 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Community Dental Clinic, 23 Fayette Street in Martinsville.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge is hosting the 8th annual Blue Ridge Duck Race at Smith River Fest.

Monday, Aug. 22

Henry County Board of Supervisors meet at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Meeting Room of the Henry County Administration Building.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park picnic shelters 3 and 4 from 5-7 p.m.

Martinsville City Council meets at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers.

Friday, Sept. 9

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Saturday, Sept. 24

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.

Thursday, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.