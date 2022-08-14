Sunday, August 14, 2022
By staff
16297

(Obituaries air on WHEE at approximately 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Sunday at 8:25 a.m.)

Obituaries are updated online as they are received.

Roger B. Riggs

08/22/1940

- 08/12/2022

Roger B. Riggs
Roger B. Riggs

08/22/1940 - 08/12/2022

Roger B. Riggs, 81, of Ridgeway, Va., passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Kindred Hospital Greensboro. He was born on August 22, 1940, in Montcalm, W.Va., to the late Ivory Floretta Riggs and H...

Timothy Murrell Lewis

01/26/1974

- 08/12/2022

Timothy Murrell Lewis
Timothy Murrell Lewis

01/26/1974 - 08/12/2022

Timothy Murrell Lewis, 48, of Martinsville, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at his home. He was born January 26, 1974 in Lancaster, South Carolina, to Dollie Marie Edwards Martin and the late Mur...

Bobbie R. Norman

10/30/1943

- 08/11/2022

Bobbie R. Norman
Bobbie R. Norman

10/30/1943 - 08/11/2022

Bobbie R. Norman, 78, of Fieldale, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at his home. He was born on October 30, 1943 in Surry County, North Carolina to the late William Graves Norman and the late ...

Nadine Price Lawson

Passed 08/11/2022

Nadine Price Lawson
Nadine Price Lawson

Passed 08/11/2022

Nadine Price Lawson, 95, of Ridgeway, Va., passed Thursday, on August 11, 2022, at Martinsville Health and Rehab. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Fair Funeral Home...

Robert William Hairston, Sr.

10/24/1928

- 08/10/2022

Robert William Hairston, Sr.
Robert William Hairston, Sr.

10/24/1928 - 08/10/2022

Robert William Hairston, Sr., 93, of Bassett, died Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Sovah Health-Martinsville. He was born on October 24, 1928, to the late Booker T. Washington Hairston, Sr. and the l...

Brian Lee Murphy

01/22/1983

- 08/10/2022

Brian Lee Murphy
Brian Lee Murphy

01/22/1983 - 08/10/2022

Brian Lee Murphy, 39, of Martinsville, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. He was born January 22, 1983, in Martinsville, to the late David Abbott, Sr. and Shirley ...

Michael "Mike" Lynn Ray

11/15/1949

- 08/09/2022

Michael
Michael "Mike" Lynn Ray

11/15/1949 - 08/09/2022

Michael "Mike" Lynn Ray, age 72, of Bassett, Virginia, departed this earthly life on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at his home. He was born in Patrick County on November 15, 1949. A celebration of life fa...

Jimmie Hale Lamkin

07/14/1938

- 08/09/2022

Jimmie Hale Lamkin
Jimmie Hale Lamkin

07/14/1938 - 08/09/2022

Jimmie Hale Lamkin, 84, of Ridgeway, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at his home. He was born July 14, 1938 in Rockingham County, North Carolina, to the late Clarence Lamkin and Vida Young Lamkin...

Brad Steven Hensley

11/12/1979

- 08/06/2022

Brad Steven Hensley
Brad Steven Hensley

11/12/1979 - 08/06/2022

Brad Steven Hensley, 42, of Bassett, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022. He was born November 12, 1979 in Winston Salem, North Carolina, to Robert Steven “Bobby” Hensley and Robin Gilley Hensley...

Cornell Gravely

02/01/1934

- 08/08/2022

Cornell Gravely
Cornell Gravely

02/01/1934 - 08/08/2022

On Monday, August 8, 2022, Cornell Gravely, Sr., 88, of Providence Ln., Martinsville, VA, transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born February 1, 19...

Carolyn Williams Lawson

03/01/1945

- 08/09/2022

Carolyn Williams Lawson
Carolyn Williams Lawson

03/01/1945 - 08/09/2022

Carolyn Williams Lawson, 77, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. She was born on March 1, 1945, in Franklin County, Virginia, to the Rob...

Bobbie Jean Johnson Jordan

11/29/1943

- 08/08/2022

Bobbie Jean Johnson Jordan
Bobbie Jean Johnson Jordan

11/29/1943 - 08/08/2022

Bobbie Jean Johnson Jordan was born in Danville, Virginia, on November 29, 1943, to the late Vivian Johnson Swain. Bobbie passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on August 8, 2022. She worke...

Francis E. Zehr

02/07/1952

- 07/29/2022

Francis E. Zehr
Francis E. Zehr

02/07/1952 - 07/29/2022

Francis E. Zehr, 70, of Ridgeway, Va., died at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Utica, N.Y. due to complications from a heart attack. He had traveled to visit family and friends and attended his 52nd high s...

Trevis Edwards Lusk

02/12/1942

- 08/08/2022

Trevis Edwards Lusk
Trevis Edwards Lusk

02/12/1942 - 08/08/2022

Trevis Edwards Lusk, 80, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022. She was born on February 12, 1942, to the late Reuben F. Edwards and Thelma Daniel Edwards. She was also preceded ...

Timothy Alfred Gauldin

11/23/1965

- 08/06/2022

Timothy Alfred Gauldin
Timothy Alfred Gauldin

11/23/1965 - 08/06/2022

Timothy Alfred Gauldin, 56, of Portsmouth, Va., passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022. He was born on November 23, 1965, to Alfred and the late Bernice Gauldin. He is survived by partner, David Mor...

Clara Prillaman Davis

01/19/1927

- 08/07/2022

Clara Prillaman Davis
Clara Prillaman Davis

01/19/1927 - 08/07/2022

Clara Prillaman Davis, 95, of Martinsville, died on Sunday, August 7, 2022, while sleeping peacefully at her home in Rich Acres. A native of Henry County, she was born in the Barrows Mill community o...

Mary Philpott Barksdale

11/22/1923

- 08/06/2022

Mary Philpott Barksdale
Mary Philpott Barksdale

11/22/1923 - 08/06/2022

Mary Philpott Barksdale, 98, of Martinsville, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at her residence. She was born November 22, 1923, in Martinsville, Virginia to the late John Philpott and Millie Sto...

Jennifer Owen

03/03/1937

- 08/06/2022

Jennifer Owen
Jennifer Owen

03/03/1937 - 08/06/2022

Jennifer Owen, 85, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at her residence. She was born March 3, 1937, in Liverpool, England, to the late Norman Owen and Dorothy Taylor Owen. J...

Charles C. Tunnell

09/18/1934

- 08/05/2022

Charles C. Tunnell
Charles C. Tunnell

09/18/1934 - 08/05/2022

Charles C. Tunnell, 87, of Bassett, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 5, 2022, at his home. He was born on September 18, 1934, in Glen Cove, N.Y., to the late Dorothy Tunnell and Charles...

Wilbur S. "Smitty" Doyle Jr.

03/29/1950

- 08/05/2022

Wilbur S.
Wilbur S. "Smitty" Doyle Jr.

03/29/1950 - 08/05/2022

Wilbur S. "Smitty" Doyle Jr., 72, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022. He was born on March 29, 1950, to Wilbur S. Doyle Sr. and Lillie Frances Turner Doyle. In addition to his...

Sandra Faye Souther

12/02/1948

- 08/03/2022

Sandra Faye Souther
Sandra Faye Souther

12/02/1948 - 08/03/2022

Sandra Faye Souther, 73, of Martinsville, passed Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Sovah Health of Martinsville. She was born December 2, 1948, to the late James Albert and Myra Johnson Souther. She was r...

Elizabeth Josie Williams Shaw

04/05/1940

- 08/04/2022

Elizabeth Josie Williams Shaw
Elizabeth Josie Williams Shaw

04/05/1940 - 08/04/2022

Elizabeth Josie Williams Shaw, 82, of Axton, passed Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Stanleytown Rehab Center in Bassett. She was born April 5, 1940, to the late Robert Lee and Lucille Niece Williams. Eli...

Lois Jackson Brown

06/08/1943

- 08/08/2022

Lois Jackson Brown
Lois Jackson Brown

06/08/1943 - 08/08/2022

Lois Jackson Brown, 79, of Axton, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Moses Cone Hospital. She was born June 8, 1943, in Virginia, to the late Madison Jackson and Ruth Gravely Jackson....

Buddy Rogers Arrington

07/26/1938

- 08/02/2022

Buddy Rogers Arrington
Buddy Rogers Arrington

07/26/1938 - 08/02/2022

Buddy Rogers Arrington, 84, of Martinsville, Va. passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Sovah Health of Martinsville. He was born on July 26, 1938, in Franklin County, Va. to the late Love Glenwoo...

George Thomas Holley

03/04/1958

- 08/01/2022

George Thomas Holley
George Thomas Holley

03/04/1958 - 08/01/2022

George Thomas "Tommy" Holley, 64, of Martinsville, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, at his home. He was born March 8, 1958, in Fieldale, Virginia, to the late Jesse Judson Holley, Sr. and Ruth Ann ...

by FHW Solutions LM
