Anne Heche taken off of life support following car crash

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Anne Heche was taken off of life support Sunday, nine days after she suffered critical injuries in a fiery car accident in Los Angeles.

Heche, 53, was declared brain dead Thursday night but was kept on life support while her organs were evaluated for donation, her representative said Friday.

Her representative told ABC News on Sunday night that “Anne Heche has been peacefully taken off life support.”

The Emmy-winning actress was driving on August 5 when she crashed into a home in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles, engulfing her car and the house in flames, according to Los Angeles police and fire officials. No one else was injured and the home’s resident and her pets were able to escape the blaze unharmed.

Following Heche’s announced brain death Thursday, law enforcement officials said their investigation into the accident and the circumstances surrounding it had been closed.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.