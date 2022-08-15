Community Calendar

Monday, Aug. 15

Monday market at Fairy Stone State Park picnic shelters 3 and 4 from 5-7 p.m.

Henry County School Board public hearing at 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Room.

Henry County PSA meeting at 6 p.m. in the 4th floor conference room.

Tuesday, Aug. 16

Drug-Free MHC from noon to 1:30 p.m. over Zoom.

Wednesday, Aug. 17

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market meets from 7 a.m. to noon.

Blue Ridge Regional Library Board of Trustees meet at noon at the Collinsville Library.

Thursday, Aug. 18

Ararat Ruritan Club Blood Drive from 1-6 p.m. at the Ruritan Club. Walk-ins are welcome.

Friday, Aug. 19

Stuart Farmers Market from 8-12 noon.

Mountain Highway concert, 7-9 p.m. at the HJDB Event Center. $10 tickets at the door, concessions available.

TGIF concert, 7 p.m. in the Bridge Street parking lot with The Kings.

Saturday, Aug. 20

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market from 7 a.m. until noon.

Smith River Fest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Smith River Sports Complex.

Sports physicals and teddy bear clinic 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Community Dental Clinic, 23 Fayette Street in Martinsville.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge is hosting the 8th annual Blue Ridge Duck Race at Smith River Fest.

Monday, Aug. 22

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park picnic shelters 3 and 4 from 5-7 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 23

Henry County Board of Supervisors meet at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Meeting Room of the Henry County Administration Building.

Martinsville City Council meets at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers.

Friday, Sept. 9

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Saturday, Sept. 24

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.

Thursday, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.